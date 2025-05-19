Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

KRC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. 69,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.16. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $366,356,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 753,999 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

