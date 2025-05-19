Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.80) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.00% from the company’s previous close.

LON:AURR traded down GBX 7.38 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.80). 37,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,291. The stock has a market cap of £27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of -1.03. Aurrigo International has a 1-year low of GBX 40.24 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.79.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

