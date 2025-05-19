Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.80) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.00% from the company’s previous close.
Aurrigo International Price Performance
LON:AURR traded down GBX 7.38 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.80). 37,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,291. The stock has a market cap of £27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of -1.03. Aurrigo International has a 1-year low of GBX 40.24 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.79.
Aurrigo International Company Profile
Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurrigo International
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- NVIDIA’s NVLink Fusion Ups the Ante for AI Infrastructure
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Tesla’s 60% Surge Should Keep Going Into Summer
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Buybacks and Big-Time Developments: 3 Stocks Making Huge Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.