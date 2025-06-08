Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,328 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.55, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $381,735.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,963.22. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Z

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.