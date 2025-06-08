Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,549,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

