City State Bank Invests $48,000 in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

City State Bank purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 1.9%

SPYI stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.70.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

