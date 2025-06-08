Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 62 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.2%

MAR stock opened at $265.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.