Congress Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Comfort Systems USA worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $217,771,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $196,154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 250,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after buying an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $511.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

