Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B) Stake Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,170 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 85,547 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $19.83 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

