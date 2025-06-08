Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 37,668.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 116,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

In other news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,650.64. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

