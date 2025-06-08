Procyon Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.73 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,536.85. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,807.15. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,459 shares of company stock worth $12,214,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

