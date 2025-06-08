Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.7%

AFG stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.