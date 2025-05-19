Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,025 ($13.63) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.63) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday.

Kainos Group stock traded down GBX 61.50 ($0.82) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 752 ($10.00). The company had a trading volume of 763,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,661. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 580 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,288 ($17.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 708.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 759.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £949.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

