AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,303.50 ($83.82).

AZN traded up GBX 82 ($1.09) on Friday, reaching £103.12 ($137.13). 231,040,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,541,102. The company has a market cap of £198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £108.62. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,573.51 ($127.31) and a one year high of £133.88 ($178.03).

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

