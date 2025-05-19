AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,303.50 ($83.82).
View Our Latest Analysis on AZN
AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8%
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Buffett’s Latest Portfolio Moves, and Another Secret Stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- NVIDIA’s NVLink Fusion Ups the Ante for AI Infrastructure
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Tesla’s 60% Surge Should Keep Going Into Summer
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.