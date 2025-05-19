Victrix Investment Advisors Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 77,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $267.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $743.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,363. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

