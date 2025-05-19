UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 270,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

