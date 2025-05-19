Morgan Stanley Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $55.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 172,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,172. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aptiv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

