BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.56. 24,312,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 29,598,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Specifically, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 45,924 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $159,815.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 684,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,852.44. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.