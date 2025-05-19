FuboTV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FUBO)

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 95,721 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 63,787 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuboTV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuboTV

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuboTV by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FuboTV by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FuboTV by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Price Performance

FUBO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,555,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

