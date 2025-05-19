Vivaldi Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 739,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708,645 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,777,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 801.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

