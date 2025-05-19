Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health makes up 0.8% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 0.7%

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $972.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

