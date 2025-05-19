Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 17,280 shares.The stock last traded at $268.00 and had previously closed at $266.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.06 and its 200-day moving average is $255.71.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

