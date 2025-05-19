SEA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 44,335 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,783 call options.
Shares of SE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. SEA has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $165.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
