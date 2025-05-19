SEA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 44,335 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,783 call options.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. SEA has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $165.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,521,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

