Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $6.40. Valneva shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1,348 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $51.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Valneva by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.