Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2025 – Floor & Decor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2025 – Floor & Decor was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 4/4/2025 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/1/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Floor & Decor Price Performance
Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 516,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,111. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $126.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
