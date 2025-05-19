Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Floor & Decor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Floor & Decor was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

4/4/2025 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 516,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,111. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $126.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Floor & Decor Holdings Inc alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,745,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.