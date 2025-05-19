Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $413.55 and last traded at $413.76, with a volume of 16923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.43.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,757.52. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.