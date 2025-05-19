NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.95. NWTN shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 10,007,665 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NWTN stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.