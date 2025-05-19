SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

SWK Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.21. SWK has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 185.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SWK by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in SWK by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SWK in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

