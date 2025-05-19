SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.
SWK Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.21. SWK has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.
SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.
SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
