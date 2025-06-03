Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.98. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 875,832 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

