Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Up 33.3%
The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Mining & Exploration
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Qualcomm: A Technical Deep-Dive Confirms the Worst
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.