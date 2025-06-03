Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.10). 2,079,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,390% from the average session volume of 83,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.76 ($0.08).

Indus Gas Stock Up 24.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.88.

About Indus Gas

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.