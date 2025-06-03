HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Zacks reports. HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. HealthEquity updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.610-3.78 EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,380. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

