Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 3,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,750.0 days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance
Shares of SFGIF stock remained flat at $10.51 during trading on Tuesday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Company Profile
