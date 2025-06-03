Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 3,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,750.0 days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SFGIF stock remained flat at $10.51 during trading on Tuesday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Company Profile

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

