HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.610-3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.