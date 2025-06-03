Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 19.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 44,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,615. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
