Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 19.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 44,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,615. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.