Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) vs. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Head to Head Comparison

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metagenomi has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -65.14% -40.52% Metagenomi -134.27% -43.23% -18.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Metagenomi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Metagenomi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Metagenomi 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 947.20%. Metagenomi has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 632.39%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Metagenomi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Metagenomi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $1.00 million 52.67 -$117.17 million ($6.40) -0.39 Metagenomi $45.26 million 1.47 -$68.25 million ($2.11) -0.84

Metagenomi has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Metagenomi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Metagenomi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

