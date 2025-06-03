Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Rises By 23.4%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.1 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $216.65 during trading on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $241.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

