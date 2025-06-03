Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
Shelf Drilling stock remained flat at $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Shelf Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
About Shelf Drilling
