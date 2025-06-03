Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

Shelf Drilling stock remained flat at $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Shelf Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company’s owned fleet and related equipment.

