Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

Gamehost Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The firm has a market cap of C$239.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

