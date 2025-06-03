Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – June 3rd

Ford Motor, Bank of America, and Capital One Financial are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that develop, own, manage or finance residential, commercial or industrial property. By investing in these equities—including real estate investment trusts (REITs)—investors gain exposure to the property market’s performance without directly owning physical real estate. Returns typically come from rental‐income distributions (dividends) and any appreciation in the underlying property values. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,503,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,053,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. 16,928,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,662,778. The company has a market cap of $336.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,112. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

