Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 917500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

