Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. This is a 43.9% increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.84. 1,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

