Promising Industrial Stocks To Research – May 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the industrial sector—firms involved in manufacturing, construction, machinery, aerospace, defense and related capital goods. They rise and fall with broader economic activity, since demand for industrial products typically grows when businesses invest in expansion and infrastructure. Investors often use industrial stocks as a gauge of economic health and industrial production trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.84. 58,924,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,720,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.97.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,296,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,142,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.91. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,624,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.21.

