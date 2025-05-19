First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 153402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,861,000 after acquiring an additional 509,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,886,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 277,327 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 921,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 430,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

