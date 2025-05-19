Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at First Berlin

Investment analysts at First Berlin began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ JAGX traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,948. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($16.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $1.80. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 360.13% and a negative return on equity of 326.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

