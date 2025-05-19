Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 16th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market value typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms are usually well-established and stable, often paying regular dividends and exhibiting lower volatility than smaller-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.52. 70,418,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,773,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 170.49, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.97.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.21. 159,702,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,865,385. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $521.24. 34,106,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,752,011. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $325.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.86.

