Financial Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,348,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

