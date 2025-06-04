9,528 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.4% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 126.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

