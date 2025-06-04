Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 40.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $118.72 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

