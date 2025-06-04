Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 4,939 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

