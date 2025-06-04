The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PG opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.38.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

